‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ & Other TV Series Halt Production In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The Kelly Clarkson Show and other television series have reportedly halted production in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, reported Deadline. This includes shows from across all entertainment platforms.

The entertainment news site reported that one of the series affected includes the freshman talk show, which will air its last original episode today before it goes on a reported hiatus of two weeks. A return for The Kelly Clarkson Show depends on the network’s decision to move forward with further production after a re-evaluation of the current health situation.

“The safety and health of our cast, crew, and employees is our top priority,” NBCU said in a statement reported by Deadline. “Where possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we will reassess and determine an appropriate start date.”

“In some cases, we are accelerating plans to wrap up physical production.”

Guests for the final episode before the series goes on hiatus include former Hollywood Game Night star, Jane Lynch. In the episode, Jane and Kelly Clarkson will play a game, and Kelly will wear an Apple Watch, which is hooked up to monitor her heart rate. If it goes over 100 she will lose.

Husband and wife television personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey will also appear on the episode to talk about their wildly popular series Love is Blind and how surprised they are that the men on the series propose so quickly. The series follows men and women who date each other in different “pods” where they can talk to each other, but not see each other.

Comedian Bill Engvall and R&B singer Keith Sweat will also appear on this final episode before the break, and Keith will surprise his No. 1 fan.

Along with The Kelly Clarkson Show, Deadline reported that the following series are also affected: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, FBI, New Amsterdam, Angelyne, Russian Doll, Little America, and Rutherford Falls.

Deadline also reported that when possible, shows will finish their current episodes.

The Inquisitr previously reported that many television series who depend on a live audience have suspended audience attendance. These include The View, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The show’s official social media sites did not post any official news regarding a break in production for the popular talk series hosted by Kelly, who also is a coach on The Voice.