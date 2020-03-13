Gwen Stefani Dazzles In Denim Jacket & Shorts With Tassels On Stage

Gwen Stefani is currently performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater. The venue shared a new image of her on stage from when she joined Blake Shelton at his show to their Instagram account and as always, the singer looked nothing short of incredible.

Stefani stunned in a double denim ensemble. She paired a long-sleeved jacket with short Daisy Dukes shorts with frayed hems. Both items of clothing had long dangling tassells that appeared to be silver and sparkly. Underneath her shorts, the “What You Waiting For?” songstress put on black fishnet tights and put on glittery thigh-high boots to finish the ensemble off.

The blond beauty sported her long wavy hair up in a high ponytail and applied a coat of red nail polish to her long acrylic nails. Stefani opted for black mascara and had in an earpiece for her performance. The “Make Me Like You” hitmaker is known for her signature bold red lipstick. However, in this image, it wasn’t clear if she was rocking that color.

In the photo, Stefani was captured side-on. The former No Doubt member held the microphone to her face and pointed her other hand out in front of her. She was snapped from the knees-up and performed in front of a guitarist. The shot displayed her incredible profile and the detailing of her costume. The tassels shimmered in the light and Stefani’s high ponytail looked fierce. For her own Instagram caption, she described her hair as a “unicorn ponytail.”

Zappos Theater celebrated Stefani by putting their caption as “Happy #GwensDay.”

In the span of one day, their post racked up more than 300 likes and comments from fans who adore the “Baby Don’t Lie” chart-topper.

“Them: define “epic” please. Me: Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas Just A Girl show,” one user wrote.

“@gwenstefani was at your concert in @phvegas @zappostheater this time last year with my sister, you were unreal!!! Hadn’t seen you since the #nodoubt concert in @3arena #dublin #ireland approx 20yrs ago, you haven’t aged!!” another shared.

Stefani has been performing in Vegas for a couple of years now and will return for the final leg in May. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she donates $1 of every ticket purchased to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions.

After the residency has finished, Stefani plans to visit the U.K. for a rare performance in London. She will be joined by ’80s legends Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic who will all perform at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park.