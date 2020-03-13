Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Shiny White Bikini

The former Victoria's Secret Angel put her insanely toned body on show at the beach.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio stunned fans as she slipped into a shiny white bikini in a new snap shared to Instagram this week. The photo, which Alessandra’s own swimwear line Gal Floripa posted on March 12, showed the stunning beauty as she pulled one of her very best model poses in a brand new bikini style from the brand.

The 38-year-old lingerie model looked every inch the superstar as she flashed her all over tan for the camera during the beach photo shoot.

The beauty bent both of her elbows and put both of her hands up to her head while she swung her wet brunette hair to her right as she looked down towards the ground.

As for her bikini, Alessandra’s obvious hard work on her body was on full show in the two-piece which glistened in the sun.

The all-white look was made up of a plunging top with a stylish twist in the center of her chest and straps in the same material that stretched up to fasten around her neck to create a halterneck look. The top showed off her décolletage and her toned arms.

As for the bottoms, they perfectly matched her top half in the same shiny white material and featured a small piece of fabric with sides that almost mimicked the twist design and stretched over both of her hips.

The Brazilian beauty’s very toned torso was perfectly framed by her bikini as she gave fans a good look at her abs.

After wowing in a yellow bikini in another recent social media upload, the mom of two posed somewhere very tropical for the new shoot. The stunning blue ocean water and cloudless sky could be seen behind her.

In the post, Gal Floripa tagged Alessandra’s official account as well as celebrity makeup artist Renato Oliveira and photographer Lucas Mennezes but didn’t reveal the exact tropical location where the shoot took place.

The brand shared that Alessandra was wearing a brand new bikini look in the caption. It shared that the supermodel rocked the Wave style two-piece, which is newly available.

Fans took to the comments section to heap praise on the beauty.

“Omg gorgeous,” one fan commented.

Another fan called the beauty “gorgeous” with four fire emoji.

Other Instagram users flooded the comments section with clapping, hearts, and fire emoji to share their thoughts.

Alessandra’s no stranger to a sexy bikini photo.

The star often models bikinis and swimsuits from her line and recently wowed in a skimpy turquoise bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination as she relaxed at the beach during a trip to sunny Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.