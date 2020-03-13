Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Mini Dress

While model Yaslen Clemente usually sends temperatures soaring by sharing social media posts that shows her scantily clad in a bikini, she took things in a different direction Friday. The beauty updated her Instagram account with an post that saw her showcasing her hourglass figure in a sexy mini dress.

Yaslen’s dress was made from a light teal fabric that hugged her every curve. It featured a low-cut neckline and thin shoulder straps that exposed a good deal of her cleavage. Ruched fabric on the cups called attention to her ample chest. The side seams were also ruched, accentuating all of her curves. A sheer panel under her breasts added a bit of sex appeal and femininity to the number. The hemline cut off at the top of her thighs, showing off her toned legs.

The beauty’s post was a collection of two snaps that saw her posing seductively on a marble kitchen counter flaunting her curves. A few plants and other decorative items sat on shelves on the wall behind her.

One of the pictures showed all of Yaslen’s body as she crossed her legs and flaunted them in an alluring pose. She leaned back on both hands and gave the camera a flirty smile.

The other snap was similar to the first, except it zoomed in on Yaslen, giving her fans a closer look at her figure in the dress. She gave the camera a seductive look as she leaned back on one hand and held her other hand close to the side of her face.

Yaslen’s hair was parted in the middle. It fell down to her shoulders in loose waves. Her makeup included thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her lips and a bold, dark polish on her nails.

In the caption, she cracked a joke about dinner. She also said the dress cam from online retailer My Passerella.

Instagram influencers Dasha Mart, Yarishna Ayala and Qimmah Russo complimented Yaslen on the titillating post. In addition, many of the model’s fans gushed over how enticing she looked reclining on the counter.

“O wow! Sorry if you’re tired of hearing this but my gosh you’re perfect,” one admirer told her.

“Gorgeous young woman with beautiful legs,” said a second fan.

“You are so gorgeous,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You look incredible,” commented a fourth follower.

Not too long ago, Yaslen looked incredible flaunting her curves in a black sheer romper.