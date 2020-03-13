‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Wyatt Pushes Sally To Reveal Her Secret, Quinn’s Sweet Revenge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 16 promise that secrets will be unraveled and the truth exposed as Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) begins to ask some questions and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) uncovers Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) lies. A family will also be reunited with the help of a sweet little boy, per TV Guide.

Monday, March 16 – Douglas Plays Cupid

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) kept her word and protected Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). He knows that she won’t let his father’s rash decisions impact him and he feels safe with his “Mommy Hope.” But there’s one thing that Hope has not given him yet and he will set up a cute surprise to make it happen. The kid will come up with a plan to unite Hope, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and himself as a family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke about her role in breaking up Hope and Liam. No doubt Brooke will have a lot to say about her deception and how she helped Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in his twisted plot to win Hope.

Tuesday, March 17 – Ridge & Brooke Make Love

After months apart, Ridge and Brooke will finally reunite. The soap opera spoilers state that Brooke will welcome Ridge home by inviting him into her bed. They will pledge their love and commitment to each other after a steamy night of passion.

Douglas’ plan works. Hope, Liam, Douglas, and Beth spend some quality time together as a loving family.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge attempts to assure Brooke that they will be together again. pic.twitter.com/UU1YYfMxje — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 11, 2020

Wednesday, March 18 – Wyatt Presses Sally

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is dying from an incurable disease. She recently moved in with Wyatt who knows that she’s terminally ill. When she keeps getting text messages from her doctor, Wyatt presses her for answers. Sally dodges her boyfriend’s questions and ignores Dr. Escobar’s pleas for her to get back to him.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) lets her friend in on some juicy gossip concerning that may affect Ridge. Quinn pounces on the news and starts to put the pieces of the puzzle together. The Inquisitr reports that it’s only a matter of time before she has gathered enough evidence to take Brooke down. Will Quinn find out that Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) shared a stolen kiss?

Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20

The CBS sudser was preempted for March Madness basketball coverage. However, The Inquisitr reports that the event has been canceled. Currently, there is no news of whether CBS will show repeat episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful or if new episodes will be aired.