Mya Wows Manchester Crowd In Cut-Out Leather Crop Top & Pants

Mya is currently on tour and continues to impress fans with her eye-catching fashion choices.

The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker stunned in a teal cut-out leather crop top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. Mya paired the ensemble with cut-out pants that had black straps going across the leg. The item of clothing was the same color and material as the crop top and complemented her skin tone. The R&B diva put on black heels and wrapped herself in a black leather jacket. Mya accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings and sported her red curly hair down.

On Instagram, the “Take Me There” songstress shared numerous photos from the night of the Manchester show.

In the first shot, she appeared to be on stage in front of a huge screen. She flashed a huge smile and held the microphone to her mouth. Mya wore her black jacket off her shoulder and proved how effortlessly cool she is.

In the next slide, the “My Love Is Like… Wo” chart-topper posed backstage with her three female dancers who all looked happy to be in each other’s company.

In the third frame, Mya was snapped up from behind. The image showcased the huge crowd and the lights from people’s electronic devices.

In the final pic, Mya was photographed with her dancers again by the side of the stage. Behind them showed off the huge arena that was filled out with fans.

For her caption, Mya expressed that she had a blast in Manchester and that she can’t wait to perform in Birmingham next. She geotagged the upload as Manchester Arena, letting her 1.5 million followers know where the show took place.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 16,500 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be popular.

“You were amazing! I loved every minute,” one user wrote.

“Obsessed with your outfit, OMG,” another shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“That outfit tho!!! Yasssssssss Miss Mya!!!!” remarked a third fan.

“So fine, so talented, so classy,” a fourth admirer commented.

For her Leeds performance, Mya wowed the crowd in a sheer white cut-out bodysuit that was made out of netted material. The garment displayed her toned stomach and a hint of her decolletage. Underneath, the “Lady Marmalade” entertainer wore a white bra and paired the ensemble with hot pants of the same color. She rocked the look with knee-high boots, an oversized white puffer jacket with black detailing and her long hair in two buns on each side of her head.