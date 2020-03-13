‘Attack On Titan’ Chapter 127 Hints At Potential Clash Between Survey Corps-Marley Alliance And Yeagerists

The latest chapter of Attack on Titan, which is titled “The Night of the End,” featured the newly-formed alliance between the Survey Corps and remaining members of the Marleyan army. Despite their strong hatred towards each other, the groups of Commander Hange Zoe and General Theo Magath decided to join forces to stop Eren Yeager from killing all the people outside Paradis Island. Even before they could trace the path that Eren is taking, the alliance between the Survey Corps and the Marleyan army would first need to face the Yeagerists.

In the final scenes of Attack on Titan Chapter 127, Hange, General Magath, Jean Kirstein, Armin Arlert, Mikasa Ackerman, Connie Springer, Yelena, Reiner Braun, Gabi Braun, Falco Grice, and the Cart Titan were shown heading into the port where Kiyomi Azumabito is waiting. As Hange revealed, Kiyomi prepared a flying boat in the port which she originally planned to use to observe the Rumbling.

Though they still have doubts regarding the real intention of the Azumabitos, Hange and General Magath have no choice but to trust them since they are the only ones who have the transportation that they could use to find Eren. Unfortunately, it seems like the Survey Corps-Marleyan army alliance couldn’t leave Paradis Island that easily.

On their way to the port, the Survey Corps and the Marleyan army rode carts being pulled by horses. The Cart Titan went to the port first to survey the area. Before she reached the port, the Cart Titan immediately returned and reported to General Magath about the presence of the Yeager Faction also known as the Yeagerists at the port.

According to the Cart Titan, the port is surrounded by soldiers of the Yeager Faction whom they believed arrived in the area using the locomotives. There are a great number of soldiers in the port who is wearing a three-dimensional maneuver gear and all of them are well-prepared to engage in a fight. Also, the Yeager Faction currently has Kiyomi as their hostage. Knowing that the Survey Corps and the Marleyan army will arrive at the port, Floch Forster decided to guard Kiyomi by himself.

With the Survey Corps and the Marleyan army running out of time to stop Eren from accomplishing his goal, it seems like they have no choice but to fight the Yeagerists at the port. The Yeagerists may have outnumbered them, but the Survey Corps and the Marleyan army currently have five titans fighting for their side. These include the Cart Titan, Female Titan, Armored Titan, Colossal Titan, and the Jaw Titan.