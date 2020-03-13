Kayla Moody Spreads Her Legs In A Revealing Swimsuit

Hot military wife Kayla Moody headed into the weekend with a seriously racy post that ignited the imagination of her numerous admirers. The Instagram sensation showed off her insane beach body in an ultra-revealing swimsuit from popular U.S. brand Skinzwear, a label famous for its sexy designs, tantalizing fans as she spread her legs wide open and shot a sultry look at the camera.

The provocative photo saw Kayla posing outdoors on a wooden balcony, one overlooking a lush garden. The stunning bikini model was sitting on a wood bench, flaunting her chiseled pins in the risqué posture. Her arms were crossed under her chest, pushing up her busty assets in a cheeky gesture that called attention to her ample cleavage. The pose was not without a certain degree of elegance, as the bombshell was on her tip toes, stretching her lean legs with the grace of a ballerina. The detail lured the gaze to her slender ankles and chic pale-pink pedicure, drawing the eye upwards to her supple calves and toned thighs.

The babe’s swimwear was a daring design that would have made a splash even without the seductive pose. The one-piece was very low-cut, boasting a scoop neckline that exposed a great deal of skin. The strappy item fit tightly across her generous bosom, leaving little to the imagination. At the same time, the swimsuit was extremely high-cut, to the point where it showed a quite a bit of her trim midriff and completely bared the stunner’s curvy hips. Her chiseled lower body was perfectly showcased, as were her tiny waist and impossibly flat tummy.

The swimsuit was a bright, white color that beautifully complemented Kayla’s skin tone, accentuating her allover glow. The Instagram hottie accessorized with a matching manicure, and opted to go without any type of bling, as nothing could distract the viewers from her killer curves. The natural decor, one dominated by darker shades of brown and green, kept the focus on her flawless figure, letting the sizzling blonde take center stage.

Kayla teamed up the daring outfit with a bold evening glam, adding even more sex appeal to her sweltering look. The beauty rocked a dramatic smokey eye makeup, and slapped on a pair of thick faux eyelashes to further bring out her deep brown eyes. She wore a glossy pink shade on her full lips, and illuminated her tanned complexion with a shimmering highlighter and a touch of blush. Her long, golden locks were styled with a side-part and were perfectly coiffed in wavy curls that brushed over her shoulders. A rebel strand fell into her decolletage, guiding the attention towards her cleavage.

The photo was tagged in Costa Rica, suggesting that it was taken during Kayla’s recent Entertainmentworld HD campaign in San Jose. The model asked followers about their weekend plans in the caption, and they didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Spend it with you!!!” wrote one of her ardent fans, leaving a long string of heart-eyes emoji.

Others were left gushing over the smoking-hot look and took to the comments section to shower the model with praise.

“Dam you look so delicious amazingly delicious,” penned one Instagrammer.

“Very very hot pose in white and awesome figure honey,” read another message, trailed by four blowing-kiss emoji and two kiss-mark emoji.

“Kayla you knock it out of the park ever [sic] day! HomeRun [sic] again!” assured one follower, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Shared bright and early on Friday morning, the spicy photo racked up close to 5,400 likes and 110 comments in the first three hours of going live.