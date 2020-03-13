‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, March 12: Zoe Insists Wedding Continues Despite Douglas’ Meltdown

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, 12 March features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) listening at the door while Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) reassured Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She asked the little boy to be brave because she would never let anything bad happen to him, per She Knows Soaps.

At Spencer Publications, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was thinking about his kiss with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) when Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) entered the room. Bill then ranted about Thomas, shocking Wyatt with the intensity of his feelings. They also discussed the wedding with both agreeing that Thomas is a psycho.

Thomas Waits For His Bride

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) approached Thomas and urged him to get Douglas so that they can go downstairs so that the wedding could begin. Thomas wanted to give Douglas and Hope another minute.

Eventually, Thomas took his seat. Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) encouraged him to stop the wedding because he doesn’t love Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) but Thomas was sure that his son would pull through and get Hope to stop the wedding.

In the meantime, Zoe was upstairs. Brooke told her that she didn’t mean to spoil her big day by warning her about Thomas. Zoe appreciated Brooke’s concern but knew what she was getting into.

As Mendelssohn’s Wedding March played, Zoe walked down the aisle. Douglas buried his face in Hope’s skirt as he tried to deal with his emotions about his father marrying Zoe.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Douglas watches his world fall apart as the wedding of Thomas Forrester and Zoe Buckingham begins. pic.twitter.com/r9Ximv2D6c — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 12, 2020

The Ceremony Begins & Douglas’ Meltdown

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) began by welcoming the guests to the wedding. Douglas protested loudly, asking Hope to make it stop. Before long, he dashed up the stairs with Hope hot on his heels.

Carter informed the bride and groom that if they need to stop the wedding, they could. But Zoe insisted that they continue, as reported by The Inquisitr. She completed her vows and Thomas reluctantly followed. They exchanged rings even though Thomas said that he wanted Douglas to be present. And after Zoe said “I do,” it was Thomas’ turn.

This wedding is just getting started ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jdN4A3gRE9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 12, 2020

Hope Appears Wearing A Wedding Dress

Carter asked Thomas if he would take Zoe to be his wife until death did they part. Thomas stammered before something caught his eye. He turned to see Hope wearing the wedding gown that he had designed. The guests were stunned to see Hope in a wedding dress. Thomas’ jaw dropped as he saw Hope and Douglas holding hands and smiling.