Abby Dowse Spreads Her Legs, Rocks Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes & Thigh-High Boots In Cheeky Selfie

Aussie smokeshow Abby Dowse served up a seriously sultry look on Friday morning, taking to Instagram to showcase a sexy-chic outfit from popular brand, Missy Empire. The sizzling blonde flashed her killer curves in a crop top and shorts ensemble, putting her enviable figure on display in a tantalizing pose that saw her sitting on the floor with her legs spread open.

Abby was wearing a sleek, black satin top that looked more like a bustier than an actual crop top. The item was a strappy design and boasted a revealing v-shaped neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage. The top appeared to sport underwire demi cups and provided an enticing push-up effect. Thin straps framed the decolletage area, focusing the attention on the model’s perky chest.

The 31-year-old hottie teamed up the top with a cheeky pair of dark-colored Daisy Dukes, which sported a trendy distressed hem that lured the gaze to her toned thighs. Abby wore the high-waist shorts unbuttoned and unzipped, and even pulled them down a little to show off her trim midriff and taut waistline.

The knockout completed the ensemble with thigh-high crocodile-skin boots, which matched the color of her top. She accessorized with a contrasting white manicure that added an edgy vibe to the skin-baring ensemble, and wore plenty of bling in the form of silver jewelry. The collection included massive hoop earrings, a couple of delicate bracelets, a pair of shiny rings that she wore on her index fingers, and a cross-pendant necklace that adorned her decolletage, drawing the eye to her busty assets.

The gorgeous model snapped a seductive mirror selfie, showing off the look as she sat down in front of her bed. The babe had one knee up and rested her arm on her slick, black boot in a relaxed, nonchalant pose. Her other knee was down on the floor, and she brought her feet together to show off her chunky heels. A black Balenciaga purse lay on the carpet between her legs. The item was in perfect accord with her stylish outfit, and was inscribed with the label’s name in white font, mirroring the color of her nails.

Abby held the phone up and was looking at the screen. Her head was slightly tilted to the side and her lips were softly pursed in concentration, suggesting that she was absorbed with getting that flawless shot. Light from a nearby window fell on her face, arm, and chest, shining the spotlight in key places. Sun rays also hit her thighs and boots, calling attention to the bared skin that remained engulfed in shade.

The Aussie beauty sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. She highlighted her eyes with a thin, dark eyeliner and plumped up her lips with a pink lip gloss. The stunner pulled up her golden tresses into a messy bun, which only added to her appeal. A few rebel tendrils framed her face, emphasizing her chiseled features.

Abby captioned the photo with a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her outfit. She told fans that she was weekend-ready, alluding to her plans with a wine-glass emoji. The model tagged the online fashion retailer that provided her ensemble, leaving a kiss-mark emoji to further express her thoughts on the look.

The post seemed to have sent quite a few pulses racing, based on fan reactions. Shared to Instagram in the early hours of the morning ET, the selfie racked up more than 11,300 likes and 315 comments in just two hours of going live.

Among the people who chimed in on Abby post was Instagram model, Nathalia Ashba. “Wow babe,” wrote the Italo-Columbian bombshell, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Fellow Australian model Chrysten Zenoni also had something to say about the spicy look. “Okkkkkk,” commented the Geordie Shore star, leaving four fire emoji.

Survival Of The Fittest alum Georgia Cole noticed the provocative post, as well. “Pure vibes,” read her comment, trailed by a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Nahh you ain’t messing around with this outfit [screaming-face emoji] Absolute bombshell, baddest in the world,” gushed another Instagrammer, ending with a bomb emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.