Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Curvy Booty In Tight Leggings On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow has been keeping her 10.9 million Instagram followers tantalized with multiple pics of herself in workout gear since yesterday, and she also posted a new photo series today. There were two snaps with the latter focusing solely on Tammy’s curvy derrière as she rocked a pink ensemble.

In this picture, the fitness model stood with her back angled towards the camera. She placed her right hand on the side of her leg and glanced over her shoulder with her lips parted. Tammy also arched her back slightly to accentuate her behind.

The sensation’s outfit included a long bubblegum pink sports bra with thick straps and a pair of high-waisted leggings that hugged her figure. The pants had seams that wrapped around her waist and a second one that highlighted the middle of her booty.

Tammy wore her hair slicked back into a long braided ponytail, and it swung in the air as she was seemingly photographed in the middle of flipping her locks. Behind her was a stretch of sand and the ocean was visible further beyond that.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with the skies covered in hazy clouds.

On the other hand, the first image of the series was of Tammy and two other female models. Tammy sat in the middle with her shoulder facing the camera and parted her legs, gazing directly in front of herself with a hint of a smile on her face. This angle also revealed that she rocked high socks and white sneakers. The other models wore what looked like the same ensemble as Tammy’s, except the girl on the left rocked a light pink one and the girl on the right wore a bright pink version of the look.

The bombshell’s fans seemed to be loving the update so far, and have liked it over 39,500 times in the first hour since it went live. Some people focused on talking about the outfits that the models wore, which were from Saski.

“Literally want everything,” gushed a social media user.

“Okay I’m getting some of these!!!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“The pink hits different,” gushed a third admirer.

“Wow all 2 photos of you on here,” raved a follower.

In addition, the hottie shared another update yesterday, that time rocking a crop top and booty shorts. Tammy snapped the selfies in a bathroom and wore her hair slicked up into a high bun and sported a shimmery makeup application. Her toned abs were on full display and she made sure to flaunt her derrière as her shorts were arguably too short. Plus, the blonde held a water bottle in one hand and promoted a protein shake from Women’s Best.