Niece Waidhofer Compares A Sexy Pic Of Herself In A Cleavage-Baring Top To Heath Ledger’s Joker

The day rarely feels complete without a steamy new pic of Niece Waidhofer. The model knows exactly what to wear and how to pose to drive her fans crazy. On Thursday, March 12, Niece blessed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with two brand new posts, both of which were exceedingly sexy.

In her latest Instagram share, the saucy vixen uploaded two photos, one of herself wearing a scandalous crop top and one of Heath Ledger’s Joker from the 2008 film, The Dark Knight. If Niece is known for anything beyond her killer curves, it is her witty sense of humor.

She jokingly compared her sultry image to Ledger’s version of the Joker by saying her facial expression and posture reminded her of the iconic DC villain. She poked fun at herself and her plastic surgery procedures by referring to one of his most iconic film quotes in her caption.

For the snapshot, the brunette bombshell playfully tugged on her strapless shirt, giving her fans an eyeful of her plunging cleavage. She paired her skimpy top with a short white skirt that was frayed at the edges. With her legs spread, Niece’s photo could quickly have become NSFW, but she cleverly placed her hand between her thighs to hide her crotch from the camera.

Niece accessorized her edgy ensemble with a thick belt that buckled in the front of her skirt and white leather hand bracelets on both of her hands. Her long, voluminous locks fell over her shoulder, and she rocked her trademark smokey makeup.

The post proved extremely popular with her admirers. People poured into her comments section to make jokes about her Joker photo and compliment her good looks. It didn’t take long for her post to amass over 700 comments and more than 60,000 likes. Dozens of users also told the beauty they were glad to have her regularly posting on their Instagram feeds again after her brief social media hiatus.

“Scars I don’t see no scars only perfection,” wrote one fan.

“I don’t see any scars but the hand coverings are a neat accessory!” exclaimed another admirer.

“I don’t care what anyone else says. You are beautiful inside and out. I can also say I missed seeing you on here while you were gone,” complimented a third person.

As we mentioned above, Niece treated her fans to more than one gorgeous image today. Earlier, The Inquisitr reported that the model showed off her body in matching white lingerie while splayed out across her bed.