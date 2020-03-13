Lucie Rose Donlan Flaunts Cleavage In Hot New Instagram Pic

Lucie Rose Donlan has been posting a variety of swimsuit and surf-related pics to her Instagram feed lately, and her newest share was all about her incredible body. The blond beauty posed in what appeared to be a black plunge one-piece swimsuit for the black-and-white snap.

The former Love Island star stood with her body facing the camera straight-on, with her hands tugging at her straps. She glanced into the distance to her left, parting her lips slightly in a coy manner.

Lucie’s one-piece had thick straps and a low V-neckline that ended inches below her chest. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces, with the longer one featuring an upside-down U-shaped charm. This piece rested on the top of her cleavage, making it hard to miss, particularly as the image was cropped from her waist up.

The picture was shot on a windy day with her curly locks blowing in front of her face and the rest of her hair brushed behind her shoulders. Her dramatic eye makeup application added to the moody vibe, and it included heavy mascara and liner on her lower lids.

The backdrop was hard to discern because it was out of focus, but it looked like Lucie posed in front of rock formations. The light struck the left side of her face and body and left her skin and hair glowing.

The photographer, Westlake Photography, was tagged in the post.

So far, the update has been liked over 72,850 times so far and has garnered lots of complimentary messages from her adoring fans.

“I think you dropped this: [crown],” wrote an admirer, using the crown emoji to make their point.

“You are such a star now… I remember when you weren’t. I hope that you are enjoying your life,” chimed in a second social media user, who is apparently a long-time fan.

“Wow thee most beautiful queen much love out of South Africa,” raved a third follower.

“You Gggggggggggorgeous woman!!!!!!” exclaimed a supporter, using a string of fire emoji to punctuate their message.

Lucie also showed off her toned physique four days ago with another Instagram update, that time with a four-part photo series. Her chest was on show as she rocked a mint sports bra and matching leggings. The model’s bra had thin straps and a low scoop neckline that left her cleavage on display. Her leggings had a high-waisted fit and hugged her thin legs. For the snaps, the blonde posed in front of a blue backdrop with her hair blowing in the wind.