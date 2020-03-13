Samantha Rayner Stuns In Tiny Bikini At The Beach

Samantha Rayner has been tantalizing her Instagram fans recently with tons of amazing new snaps from Thailand. She kept the swimsuit pics rolling today and showed off her incredible body in a tiny bikini and posed at a beach.

The beauty stood facing the camera straight-on in the picture and propped out her right leg to the side. Samantha placed her hand on her upper thigh and glanced to her side with a fierce and pouty expression on her face.

The model’s Toria Tonia bikini top was small and hugged her chest, and her small bottoms had side ties that rested high on her hips, leaving her toned abs and curvy hips on show. The ensemble was gray and complemented her tanned complexion well. The swimwear brand is based in the U.K. and offers a variety of beachwear and swimsuits.

In addition, Samantha slicked her hair back into a high ponytail and her voluminous locks fell down her back. Her makeup application included long lashes, a dash of light eyeshadow under her brows, and light pink lipstick. Her only accessories were dangle earrings and a sparkly belly button ring. The earrings were comprised of two chains and a square charm. Her long white manicure also popped against her skin.

The sensation stood on a sandy pathway with views of an open-air seating area behind her, with a couple of smaller huts beside it. To the right were green trees, with a forested mountain peeking through.

The picture was taken on a sunny day with puffy clouds in the sky. Samantha posed in a shady area but she was still well-illuminated.

The update has racked up over 8,420 likes in the first hour since it went live. The stunner’s fans also took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“You look fantastic,” declared an admirer.

“You can’t be real,” joked a second supporter.

“It makes me fall in love,” raved a third social media user.

“She bad af,” gushed a follower.

Additionally, Samantha shared another swimsuit pic earlier today, that time sporting a leopard-print one-piece and a white wraparound cover-up, playing with her hair and smiling for the shot. The swimsuit had a strapless design with large cutouts on the sides, and the cover-up was tied around her waist, with the extra fabric falling down the front of her legs. The model slung a cross-body purse over her shoulder and completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals that she tied around her ankles.