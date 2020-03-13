Tom Hanks Shares An Update On His & Wife Rita Wilson’s Health After Their Coronavirus Diagnosis

Earlier tonight, Tom Hanks shared a new photo of himself and wife Rita Wilson along with an update on their health after testing positively for coronavirus via his official Twitter account.

The actor said that he and Wilson were staying in isolation together in Australia and that they had a number of people taking care of them.

“We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” wrote Hanks.

He mentioned that some people could get seriously sick from the virus, but that they were doing their best to follow the protocols given by medical experts.

He ended his note by writing, “there is no crying in baseball,” referring to his famous quote from the 1992 movie A League of Their Own.

The Forrest Gump actor also shared a picture of himself and Wilson together, presumably taken after they were diagnosed. Both of them looked a little under the weather, but not particularly worrisome. Hanks wore a plain blue t-shirt and a green baseball cap while his wife wore a blue Ripcurl cap and a pink top.

When The Inquisitr reported on Hanks and Wilson testing positive for the virus, the 63-year-old actor said that he and Wilson had begun experience flu-like symptoms, which is why they decided to get tested.

They were both in Australia for Hanks’ new Elvis Presley biopic, the film was still in pre-production but has now been shut down. It is not clear at this time if anyone else on set was contaminated.

Late last night, Hanks and Wilson’s son, Chet Hanks, posted an Instagram video to provide an update to worried fans about his parents’ health. According to him, his parents “are not worried” or “trippin'” over their diagnosis.

Chet’s brother, Colin, echoed his sentiments in his own update shared at around 1 a.m. Eastern on March 12. He said that Hanks and Wilson were “receiving excellent care” and “in good spirits,” despite the unfortunate circumstances.

Hanks has been labeled a “national treasure” and “America’s sweetheart” by many people on social media. The family updates seem to be helping in calming peoples’ fears over the actor and his wife’s welfare.

Some people are still concerned that Wilson and Hanks may be high-risk patients due to both of them being over the age of 60 and their preexisting health conditions. Wilson is a breast cancer survivor, and Hanks has Type 2 diabetes. However, the family appears hopeful and confident that the pair will make a full recovery.