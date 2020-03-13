Fiona Barron Stuns In Little Blue Bikini At The Beach

Fiona Barron has been posting Instagram pics from a tropical destination since yesterday, and her newest bikini snap likely caught the attention of many of her 1.1 million followers. The stunner was at the beach, posing in a little blue swimsuit and a cream dress shirt with views of the ocean in the backdrop.

In the picture, Fiona leaned against a wooden pole and propped out her left knee and placed her right hand on the back of her head. She tilted her head slightly and gazed at the camera with a smile on her face with her lips closed.

The hottie’s bikini top was small and left a hint of underboob on display. It featured a flirty criss-cross accent below her chest that brought attention to her toned abs. She wore matching bottoms with long side ties that fell down her thighs. Fiona completed her look with an unbuttoned dress shirt that was made of a flowy fabric. The hem reached her legs and she pulled back the sleeve on her right wrist. The post was tagged with PrettyLittleThing’s Instagram account, revealing the brand of her swimwear.

In addition, the sensation wore her hair in a casual ponytail, holding her hair in place with her hand. Her flirty makeup application included shimmery peach eyeshadow, plenty of blush, and pink lipstick. Fiona accessorized with a thin necklace with small pearl-like charms.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, and the sunlight made her skin glow. Behind her on the beach were other people who were enjoying the nice weather, with lounge chairs placed here and there. The model has yet to divulge her exact location, although it certainly looks like she’s having a great time so far.

The update has been liked over 34,700 times, and Fiona’s many fans flooded the comments section with their compliments.

“Two photos in one day? You’re spoiling us, beauty,” joked a supporter.

“You are very stunning fiona,” gushed a second social media user.

“This color looks so good on yoou,” raved a follower.

“HAVE MERCY So stunning Fiona,” declared a fourth admirer.

Fiona posted an Instagram update on March 4 and rocked another bikini, that time sporting an orange ensemble on a boat. The swimsuit helped her flaunt her cleavage in the clip as she exuded sultry vibes throughout. She posed on a striped beach towel and laid on her side before propping herself up with her arms and smiling widely. She said something in Spanish to the videographer and reached for the camera toward the end of the video.