WWE Cancels Two Big Shows This Weekend – Issues Statement Over Coronavirus Cancellations

WWE is making sure to put the safety of its superstars and fans as its top priority.

As the Coronavirus continues to cause closures and delays around the world, many sporting events are having to cancel events for the safety of everyone. WWE is currently hoping that they will be able to hold WrestleMania 36 in Tampa in just about three weeks time, but only time will tell. Unfortunately, the two big events scheduled for this weekend have already been cancelled and the company has issued a statement regarding the handling of everything.

Build-up is going to continue for the “Show of Shows,” but there is still no certainty that it is going to take place. On Thursday, WWE’s brass met with Tampa city officials to discuss possibly canceling WrestleMania 36, but they want to give it a bit more time before making a final decision.

Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown are going to continue airing, but there could be adjustments to things. For instance, this week’s episode from the blue brand has been moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and will take place with no fans present.

Non-televised events are going to be where things end up being cut, though, and that is what’s happening this weekend. The official Twitter account of the Coca-Cola Coliseum revealed that the event scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020, has officially been canceled.

The WWE Live Road To WrestleMania SuperShow event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto has been cancelled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase. pic.twitter.com/544j5plmiV — Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) March 13, 2020

The tweet did not specifically state that the Coronavirus threat is the reason for the cancellation, but is giving refunds to all those who purchased tickets. On their Twitter account, the Coca-Cola Coliseum said earlier on Thursday that the Good Look’n tour with Tyler Childers on March 18 was being canceled due to “concerns surrounding COVID-19.”

Another event scheduled for this weekend was WWE Live Event that was happening at the Coveli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Set to take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020, PW Insider is reporting that it has now been canceled as well. The reason for the cancellation is citing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s ordinance to ban gatherings of 250 or more people.

As of this writing, there are still two NXT events scheduled for this weekend which have not been canceled. On Friday evening, NXT will be in Venice, Florida, and the yellow brand will be heading to Daytona Beach on Saturday.

Wrestling Inc. revealed the official statement from WWE which states they are willing to spend a good deal of money to “manage the challenges ahead.” They are committed to bringing the best entertainment possible to its fans while also putting their safety as the top priority.

With the threat of the Coronavirus continually affecting virtually everything, there could end up being more cancellations of WWE events. The company is closely monitoring everything and all reports on COVID-19 to stay as up to date as possible. The cancellations this weekend may be only the beginning as WWE hopes that things improve enough by early April so WrestleMania 36 can go on as planned.