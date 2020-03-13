Orlando Bloom Says He Will Be ‘Quarantined’ After Production On ‘Carnival Row’ Shuts Down

Orlando Bloom revealed in a new Instagram story that he would be leaving the Czech Republic to go home and be “quarantined” soon. Production on his Amazon series, Carnival Row, had officially shut down over coronavirus concerns, reports People Magazine.

“It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined. We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine,” said Bloom in the video.

He panned the camera around some during the clip to show some of his castmates from the show. He continued his speech by saying the “whole corona thing” was crazy but that going into quarantine is the right thing to do. He appeared hopeful and optimistic in the clip, ending it by saying, “a few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

According to Business Insider, the Czech Republic has closed its borders to 15 countries and declared a state of emergency as coronavirus case numbers creep up to 96. However, no deaths have been reported yet.

The outlet asserts there is no indication that the 43-year-old actor has been in contact with a coronavirus patient, but is following health protocols and guidelines to keep himself and his family safe. Bloom’s fiancée, Katy Perry, recently announced her pregnancy. Bloom likely wants to be extra cautious to ensure his wife and their unborn child remain healthy.

Perry also took precautions against the virus recently. The People Magazine article says that she canceled several media interviews earlier today and remained confined to her hotel room for 24 hours while visiting Sydney, Australia, before leaving the country.

The article brings up President Trump’s new travel ban, which will prevent many residents from multiple European countries from returning to the U.S. The ban is set to go into effect at midnight tomorrow, so many people are trying to return home beforehand.

“These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” said the President.

Bloom mentioned wanting to get home before quarantine officially began, and may have been referring to the impending ban.

The news of Carnival Row halting production in the middle of filming its second season is not surprising. Carnival Row is just one of many series that have shut down their production amid fears of the novel coronavirus. The Inquisitr previously reported that ABC’s long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, had also halted production on its sixteenth season.