Julia Rose Flaunts Underboob In Front Of A Magazine Stand On Instagram

Julia Rose seems to be making strides with her Shag Mag venture, something that she’s been proud to share on her Instagram page recently. And in her newest post from today, the hottie flaunted her underboob in front of a magazine rack and caught the attention of many of her 4 million followers.

In the photo, Julia stood facing the camera straight-on with her hands by her sides. She glanced up to her right and parted her lips in a playful manner.

The model rocked a white t-shirt with the magazine’s name branded in front in a yellow block. Julia upped the sex appeal by tugging the shirt up to reveal her underboob and a left a hint of her nipple showing. She also wore a pair of high-waisted denim shorts that were heavily frayed at the hem.

Julia wore her hair down in an off-center part and brushed pieces of her blond locks in front of her left shoulder. Her flirty makeup application included long lashes and super glossy lipstick.

Behind her by her left elbow was a copy of the newest edition of Shag Mag, something that she referred to in the caption.

The post has received lots of love from her fans, who liked it over 336,900 times and left over 1,570 comments.

Many people focused on raving about the bombshell’s good looks, although one fan comment received a ton of attention.

“How many likes does this comment need to get for you to go to prom with me?” they asked.

“I can’t go to prom with you but I’ll come take prom pictures with you if you get 10,000 likes,” she responded.

Julia’s fans were apparently fully on board to help make this happen, and the original message has received over 23,600 likes so far.

There were also lots of other complimentary messages.

“I was just there saw ur huge ShagMag billboard on Sunset,” wrote a second social media user.

“I seen it: the shag mag magazine,” declared a third admirer, referring to the caption.

“@its_juliarose did you get in trouble??” wondered a supporter since she snapped the shot in public.

In addition, on March 3, Julia shared another snap of herself promoting Shag Mag, that time flashing the camera on Sunset Boulevard in front of her billboard. The sensation lifted her shirt with both hands and censored her look with growing heart emoji. She appeared to be having a blast and stuck her tongue out and wore her hair down brushed behind her shoulders. Plus, There were a couple of men walking across the street towards her in the backdrop.