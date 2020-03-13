‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shuts Down Production On Season 16 Due To Concerns Over Coronavirus

Grey’s Anatomy has officially shut down production on its sixteenth season due to concerns over the current coronavirus outbreak, reports TVLine.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves,” said Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, and James Williams in a letter addressed to the cast and crew.

Vernoff is the current showrunner and an executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy. Allen plays Catherine Fox on the series and also serves a director and executive producer while Williams is a line producer.

The remainder of the letter stated that they made the decision to send everyone home for at least two weeks in accordance with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s suggestion to not gather in groups greater than 50.

They completed the letter by saying, “Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other.”

The long-running medical drama is one of several shows to stop filming out of increased fears over the viral outbreak. The article says that the shut down occurred after they finished production on episode 21. There are four episodes left of the season’s 25-episode order. The seventh episode, titled “Life on Mars?” aired earlier tonight, leaving at least four episodes available, set to air through April 2.

On social media, several people were extremely upset over the news that Grey’s Anatomy had shut down production. A few people made jokes about how characters in the medical drama would handle the outbreak and wondered if the series would do an episode on coronavirus sometime in the future.

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ just shut down production due to Coronavirus. If Grey Sloan Memorial can’t handle this pandemic, where is the hope for the rest of us,” tweeted comedian Robin Thede about the news.

According to an article from Entertainment Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy is only one of many other shows and movies to halt their production schedules. A few other high-profile projects like Disney’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mission Impossible 7, Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Riverdale, The Wendy Williams Show, and many more are also taking a break to stay safe during the pandemic.

The Inquisitr previously reported that places like Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Resort had also closed down due to concerns about the coronavirus threat.