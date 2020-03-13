Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Flat Tummy And Pert Posterier In A Mismatched Bikini On The Beach In Costa Rica

Gisele Bundchen put her incredible figure on display today during her vacation in Costa Rica. The Brazilian model has been on holiday in the Central American country with her husband, Tom Brady, and their two children, Ben and Violet, but hit the beach today for a photoshoot on the beach.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the former Victoria’s Secret Angel striking a number of sultry poses by the water as a professional photographer snapped away. She was captured splashing around in the waves with a huge smile across her face. Later, she retreated to the shore, where she was photographed sitting on top of a fallen log and kicking at the sand.

Gisele was naturally dressed to impress for her day of modeling in a sexy bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous figure. The set included a brown, bandeau-style top with very thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It fell low across her chest, leaving her decolletage bare and flashing an ample amount of cleavage.

The mother-of-two opted for a mismatched look and paired her tiny top with a pair of bold, leopard print bikini bottoms that were even more risque. The piece covered up only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut style that allowed Gisele to show off her long, lean legs. A few snaps captured the model posing with her backside to the camera, revealing her swimwear’s dangerously cheeky style that also flashed a glimpse of her pert posterior. Meanwhile, its waistband saw low on her hips, leaving her flat tummy and abs well within eyesight.

As per usual, Gisele’s accessories were on point as well. She wore a dainty, beaded bracelet, as well as a pair of dangling hoop earrings. Her long, honey-brown tresses were worn down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back and, in a few photos, were soaking wet from her time in the water. She also sported a minimal application of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Whether for work or simply enjoying some relaxation on the beach, the 39-year-old has made it clear that she is far from shy about showing off her incredible bikini body. A short scroll down her Instagram page brings fans to a number of stunning photos showing the model in stunning swimwear. One photo, in particular, saw her twinning with her daughter Vivian Lake in golden yellow one-piece swimsuits.