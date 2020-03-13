Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Her Glutes In Bright Blue Leggings For New At-Home Workout Videos With Her Cat

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan shared an at-home workout demo in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the four-video update, the blonde bombshell rocked a pair of bright blue leggings and a white sleeveless crop top. But she wasn’t the only star of the series. Ashleigh’s pet can Lena also made an appearance and the model cradled the feline in the first video as she knocked out a series of sumo squat pulses.

Lena sat out the next exercise though, opting to lay on the floor while Ashleigh performed a set of cross heel taps. The move required her to get into a plank position before stretching her arms toward the opposite leg.

Lena the cat returned to Ashleigh’s arms for the next exercise, a series of lateral lunges. But she disappeared again when Ashleigh had to put her down so that she could complete a set of tricep dips.

In the caption, Ashleigh offered an explanation for her pet’s apparent disinterest, sharing that Lena is shy compared to her other cat Mila, who has appeared in a couple of her previous videos.

The post has accumulated more than 15,000 likes, as of this writing and over 160 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Obsessed with your vids they always motivate me to work out and eat better,” one person wrote.

Another Instagram user shared thanked her for the at-home workout tips because they’ve been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“One of my workouts for tomorrow!!” they wrote. “I’m a stay at home mom trying to get my body back and staying away from the gym for now since the covid19, so these at-home workouts are perfect.”

Others liked the fact that Ashleigh had Lena make a cameo in the video.

“You got the best home workouts,” they wrote. “That’s clever how you use your cat when squatting. Love it..”

But others speculated that the cat may not have appreciated being a part of the exercises.

And then there were those commenters who had questions about her leggings. In the caption, Ashleigh shared that they were from her activewear line NVGTN. Fans asked about the availability of their items since the brand is currently on hiatus. While she hasn’t answered any of those questions as of this writing, she has previously said that their new product release will happen at the end of this month.