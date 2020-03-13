Universal Studios Hollywood And Universal Orlando Resort Closing Due To Coronavirus Threat

Numerous theme parks are temporarily closing their doors for the safety of everyone.

Cancellations of tournaments and many other sporting events came about because of the Coronavirus on Thursday, but it also brought forth numerous closures. Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort have now officially announced they will be closing their parks this weekend for at least a two week period. As they continue to monitor the situation, adjustments will be made to that schedule if deemed necessary.

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Disneyland and Walt Disney World were going to close their parks through the end of March. Disney Cruise Line is also going to cease new departures beginning this weekend to go along with the closures of all international Disney Parks around the world.

News on Universal Studios Hollywood came about late Thursday afternoon, but it was all confirmed by the evening. The official Twitter account of Universal Orlando Resort confirmed the whispers going around on social media.

This move is being done for the safety of guests as well as that of the team members working for the Universal Studios parks and resorts. Hourly workers are going to continue to be paid during this unexpected closure period to avoid any more undue stress on them and their families.

Universal Orlando Resort is scheduled to close at the end of business on Sunday, March 15, 2020. As of this time, officials are expecting to remain closed through the end of March and they will continue to monitor the situation closely to determine a reopening date.

Universals Orlando Resort’s hotels are going to remain open during this closure period for guests who need them. CityWalk is also going to remain open during this time with many of the merchandise locations and restaurants still servicing guests.

Universal Studios Hollywood is set to close to the public beginning at the end of business on Sunday, March 15, 2020, as well. Officials are currently looking at reopening on March 28, 2020, but that date is tentative depending on how things are going with the Coronavirus situation.

CityWalk at Universal Hollywood is also going to remain open during this time of closure. Guests will still be able to shop and dine at the locations there. Some locations may end up being closed as well if the individual business owners choose to have a closure time.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are using caution while also thinking of the safety of their guests and team members. The Coronavirus has already brought forth a great number of deaths and sickness to people around the world, and everywhere is looking to lessen the risk.