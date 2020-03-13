Rianna Conner Carpenter Displays Her Ample Assets In A Skimpy Bikini

American model Rianna Conner Carpenter, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a hot selfie.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Wednesday night, the stunner could be seen rocking a barely-there bikini top that had the stars of the American flag printed on it. The sexy ensemble allowed her to put her never-ending cleavage on full display. That’s not all, but since it was an up-close shot, she also showed off the famous tattoos inked on her arms.

Staying true to her signature style, Rianna opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless, matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a mauve shade of lipstick, heavily-lined eyes, multi-colored eyeshadow and a thick coat of mascara applied over her false eyelashes. The hottie finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows which were arched to perfection to give her an exotic look.

As for her hairdo, she styled her blond tresses in a bun and side-swept her bangs to pull off a very chic look.

To ramp up the glam, Rianna also had her perfectly-manicured acrylic nails painted with transparent polish. In terms of accessories, she opted for a large ring which also had the Old Glory printed on it.

For the snap, the stunner, who is a former U.S. Marine veteran, could be seen standing in a nondescript room. She tilted her head, looked away from the camera, and flashed a soft smile that melted many hearts.

In the caption, Rianna wished her fans a happy Wednesday and asked them to post the “US” emoji in the comments section, adding that in return, she would visit their profiles and favorite some of their pictures. She also urged her fans to visit her personal website.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered more than 30,000 likes and above 1,300 comments which proves that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“You got me feeling even more patriotic than usual! [us emoji]” one of her fans commented on the snap to show appreciation.

“Damn, your boobs are so perfect!” another user wrote.

“You are stunning ma’am! Thank you for your service!!” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “beautiful Barbie,” “perfect blondie,” and “truly sensational” to express their admiration for the model.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Francia James and Mary Bellavita.