Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Wife Of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Diagnosed With Coronavirus

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was self-isolating after his wife, Sophie, exhibited flu-like symptoms. It has since been confirmed that Sophie has contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Business Insider.

Trudeau went into isolation on Wednesday after his wife started exhibiting flu-like symptoms which later subsided. She had previously traveled to London in the United Kingdom for a speaking engagement. While the Prime Miniter had not shown any symptoms, he self-isolated after receiving medical advice.

It has since been confirmed that Grégoire Trudeau has contracted the virus at some point in recent weeks. She tested positive on Thursday, one day after her husband went into self-isolation.

Issuing the following statement, she remained upbeat after the diagnosis which will see both herself and her husband in isolation for the next 14 days.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms from the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” Grégoire Trudeau said.

“Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns. We will get through this situation together. Please share the facts and take your health seriously. I send you all my courage and warm thoughts (but only ‘get better’ hugs from afar!)”

As a result of the diagnosis, health professionals in Canada will now reach out to those who have had contact with Grégoire Trudeau during the incubation period as well as trying to establish where and when she came into contact with the virus. The general assumption, however, is that she contracted the virus during her trip to London.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, as seen at the speaking event she attended in London recently. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

In addition to Sophie’s confirmed diagnosis, two members of Trudeau’s cabinet are also self-isolating after attending a large mining conference in Toronto, according to The Guardian. Trade minister Mary Ng and natural resources minister Seamus O’Regan went into voluntary isolation after a person tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the conference.

New Democratic Party leader, Jagmeet Singh, is also choosing to self-isolate after falling ill. However, he does not believe that he has symptoms consistent with the virus.

As of Thursday, Canada has 117 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. They have also reported one death since the outbreak occurred. Worldwide more than 128,000 people have been infected and more than 4,700 people have died.

Recently, among the death toll was Italy’s president of the Medical Guild of Varese, Roberto Stella, who succumbed to the illness on Tuesday. He was 67. Actor, Tom Hanks, has also tested positive for the virus while in Australia and is currently in quarantine at a Queensland hospital.