Jackie Janzer Looks Super Hot In Crop Top And Very Tiny Shorts On Instagram

Austrian tattoo model Jackie Janzer, who is popular on Instagram for her amazing physique and sense of style, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Thursday morning, the stunner could be seen rocking a tiny, white crop top that she teamed with a pair of minuscule printed shorts. As a result, she put her bare stomach and sexy, lean legs on full display. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled Jackie to show off the tattoos on her chest, stomach, and thighs which many of her fans totally fell in love with, as indicated in the comments section.

Staying true to her style, the Vienna native opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured a beige foundation, bronze blusher, brown eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. The stunner finished off her makeup with a mocha shade of lipstick. To ramp up the glam, she also had her nails painted with a bronze polish.

Jackie side-swept her light chestnut hair and allowed them to fall over her right shoulder and bosom. As for accessories, Jackie kept it simple by only opting for the studs in her cheeks.

For the snap, the model stood in a hallway. She looked toward the floor, kept a finger under her chin, tugged at her shorts with the other hand, and slightly puckered her lips.

Within less than a day of having been posted, the picture accrued more than 28,000 likes and above 800 comments in which fans and followers not only appreciated Jackie’s sense of style but they also praised her for her amazing body and beautiful looks.

“I’ll sell my soul to the devil to have a cup of coffee with you, or at least take a selfie with you,” one of her fans shared his desire.

“Absolutely perfect. You are an angel on Earth!” another user chimed in.

“You have great tattoos, Jackie. And you are my all-time favorite model. Keep rocking and inspiring others,” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the model to marry him.

“Stunning!! Absolutely gorgeous and I love the picture. Will you be my wife, please?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “truly amazing,” “best tattoo model,” and “beautiful babe,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Pandora Blue and Luz Elena Echeverria.