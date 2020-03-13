NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Sign ‘Impactful Ring-Chaser’ In 2020 Free Agency, ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts

After losing several key players and being hit by multiple injuries, the Golden State Warriors are set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012. However, the Warriors aren’t expected to remain at the bottom of the league for long. Aside from making sure that the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would be in perfect shape before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors are circulating that the Warriors would be aggressive on the market, searching for roster upgrades this summer.

Having a plethora of trade assets, the Warriors would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2020 NBA offseason. However, there is also a huge possibility that the Warriors would be looking for roster improvements in the free agency market. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Warriors may consider signing an “impactful ring-chaser” who will become a free agent this summer.

As Favale noted, some of their potential targets in the 2020 NBA free agency include Marvin Williams of the Milwaukee Bucks, Trevor Ariza of the Portland Trail Blazers, Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns, Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets, and Marc Gasol of the Toronto Raptors.

“Certain players who cannot nab much more on the open market should be inclined to give the Warriors a shot. Marvin Williams should cost less than the mini-MLE. Aron Baynes could end up inside that territory. Trevor Ariza has always prioritized the bag—and good for him—but he might not have a richer market if the Portland Trail Blazers waive his partially guaranteed contract. Paul Millsap is 35 and has dealt with injuries since joining the Denver Nuggets. Maybe he gives the Warriors a look. Or perhaps a 35-year-old Marc Gasol can be their supercharged Andrew Bogut, with actual outside shooting.”

Though they aren’t the “fourth superstar” that most Warriors’ fans would love to see on their roster next season, all the players that Favale mentioned would be incredible additions to Golden State. Williams and Ariza would give the Warriors a reliable three-and-D wingman, especially if they push through with their plan to move Andrew Wiggins again this summer. Wiggins might be able to address the Warriors’ issue in the wing but with their goal to immediately return to title contention, Golden State is better off including him in a trade package to acquire an established superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason.

Meanwhile, Baynes, Millsap, and Gasol may already be in their 30s, but acquiring one of them would still be an improvement in the Warriors’ frontcourt. All three big men are capable of knocking downs from beyond the arc, making them an ideal fit with Coach Steve Kerr’s system.