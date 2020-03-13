‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Holds Her Baby, Evan Meets With Someone Unexpected

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 13, 2020 reveal that emotions will run high in Salem to end the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will finally hold her baby in her arms again. Viewers already know that Kristen and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) believe their daughter, Rachel Isabella Black, tragically died just hours after her birth.

However, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) really switched the baby with the daughter of Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

On Friday, Kristen will be thrilled to hear that the baby believed to be little Mickey is doing well after a bone marrow transplant. Kristen will then ask Eric if she can hold the little girl, and will feel a strong connection to the baby.

Fans have been watching as Kristen’s grief over her late daughter has escalated. She’s been having dreams about little Rachel, and is feeling very strongly about the loss of her daughter. When she holds Mickey she may begin to have feelings of a bond with her, which could eventually lead to she and Brady finding out the truth.

Meanwhile, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) has been growing more suspicious of Xander and Dr. Rayner over the past week. Finally, she’ll start to put the pieces of the puzzle together. It won’t be long until she realizes that Kristen and Brady’s baby girl may have been switched with Sarah and Eric’s daughter, and that Xander is behind the scheme.

Once Nicole sees Kristen and Mickey together she’ll also get a strange feeling, and will likely set out to prove her theory before going to Sarah, Eric, Kristen, and Brady with her concerns.

Elsewhere in Salem, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will recommit to their marriage. It has been a bumpy year for the couple after Will was falsely imprisoned for causing the car accident that killed Sonny’s mother, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). Now, the couple are ready for a fresh start as they begin to get back to their normal lives together.

In addition, Evan Frears, aka Christian Maddox, will meet up with someone very unexpected. The man who has confessed to the murder of Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), will be released from police custody after his confession was thrown out by the judge.

Days of Our Lives will see a big reveal as Evan meets up with his own father, none other than Salem villain Orpheus, who will also have baby David in his custody.