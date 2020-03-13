Katrin Freud Shows Off Perfect Figure In A Gray Bikini

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is famous on Instagram for her amazing figure and pretty looks, recently took to her page and wowed her one million fans with a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Thursday morning, the stunner could be seen rocking a gray bikini that allowed her to flaunt her sexy figure, particularly her enviable cleavage and her sexy thighs.

Staying true to her signature style, Katrin opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her tanned skin tone. She opted for a mocha shade of lipstick that she combined with a slick of gloss to accentuate her luscious lips. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for shimmery nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. The blond bombshell finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. To ramp up the glam, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a light-pink polish.

In terms of accessories, Katrin opted for multiple rings as well as a sexy navel barbell that drew viewers’ attention toward her flat stomach.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her right shoulder and arm.

For the snap, she could be seen leaning against a wall. The hottie lifted her chin, tugged at her bikini bottoms, parted her lips and seductively gazed into the camera to pull off a very provocative look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Marina Walk in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the model lives with her husband.

In the caption, she informed her fans how much she had been enjoying the sun, adding that she was in a “sunny state of mind.”

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 16,000 likes and above 300 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, praised the hottie’s body and sense of style and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You look so gorgeous!! And what a tan!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow, girl! You never cease to amaze me,” another user chimed in.

“What a babe!! You are my love, and your body is fabulous, hun” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Katrin’s enviable physique.

“That’s the body of a true goddess. You are unreal!” they wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Katrin’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These include Abby Dowse, Eri Anton, Jackie Janzer, and Andreane Chamberland.