Roberto Stella Dead, Italian Medical Chief Dies From Coronavirus At 67

Italian Medical Chief Roberto Stella has died, aged 67, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to People. He and another physician at his medical practice had been diagnosed with coronavirus recently.

The president of the Medical Guild of Varese died on Tuesday in Como, Italy, after having contracted the virus at an earlier date. Stella had been hospitalized on Friday due to respiratory failure resulting from the disease.

Considered a well-respected doctor at both the local and national level, the association he headed, along with the Italian medical profession in general, are now mourning his loss. A statement addressing his death was released by Italy’s National Federation of Doctors and General Practitioners.

“He was the example of the capability and hard work of family doctors,” Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the federation, said in the statement, according to CNN.

“His death represents the outcry of all colleagues who still today are not equipped with the proper individual protection needed.”

The Order of Doctors-Surgeons and Dentists of Varese also released a statement regarding Stella’s death, according to Varese News, and part of the translation is included below.

“The Dr. Roberto Stella, President of the Order of Physicians-Surgeons and Dentists in the Varese province, as well as national coordinator of training at the National FNOMCeO and national president of SNAMID, Scientific Society of General Medicine, has left us today, in the early hours dawn.”

In the statement, he was described as a “careful guide, a sure friend, a passionate, acute, tireless worker.” It was then noted that his patients have not only lost a friend, but “a man capable of taking care and taking care without limits.”

Stella earned a doctor of medicine and surgery from the University of Milan in 1978 and specialized in general hematology in 1984, according to a local report by Varese News. Running a medical clinic in Busto Arsizio, he continued to be elected as president of the Medical Guild of Varese. In 2017, he was re-elected for a fourth three-year term. He was also very involved in scientific societies linked to his fields of expertise.

The Order of Doctors-Surgeons and Dentists of Varese also gave their condolences to Stella’s family. He is survived by two sons, one of which, Massimo, 24, will be graduating from medical school this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Italy has been in lockdown in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Already, the country has seen 12,462 confirmed cases of the virus and 827 deaths.