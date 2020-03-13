Anita Herbert Eats Pizza In Revealing Black Bra & Panties

Anita Herbert took to Instagram to share a NSFW shot while she chowed down on pizza in a pair of revealing black panties. The Hungarian fitness model has been flaunting her sculpted abs over the past few weeks while clad in some sexy bikinis including a fiery red one that was shared on her page yesterday. In the latest addition to her feed, the bombshell sizzled in another revealing look.

For the brand new photo, Herbert appeared in what looked like her bedroom. She held a big pizza box in one hand a slice of pizza in the other — putting it to her mouth and taking a bite. The social media star styled her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow.

Herbert flaunted her enviable figure in an all-black ensemble that included a pair of skimpy black panties that barely even covered her backside. The model’s pert derriere and toned and tanned abs as well as her sculpted arms were on full display for the camera and it’s easy to see that she’s been putting in a lot of time at the gym. She added a matching black bra to the look and in the caption of the photo, she told her fans that everything can be done in moderation— including pizza consumption.

In just a short time of going live on her page, the post has racked up over 55,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments and that number continues to climb. Some Instagrammers commented on the photo to let the bombshell know she looks amazing while countless others raved over her insane figure. A few more chimed in on the pizza aspect of the post and of course, there were also a ton of other fans who were left speechless and used emoji instead of words.

“Anita, your adorable body looks amazing wearing any outfit!,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“I want to do this but can you give an example of what the meal plan would be? I did one before and the food were things I could even find in my grocery store. Don’t want to do that again,” another asked.

“Great Thanks for Sharing you have a Great Post,” a third fan chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Herbert showed off her stellar figure once again — that time in sexy workout attire. The fitness pro looked nothing short of perfect in a tight black crop top that appeared to read “Fit Queen” in big and bold white letters, pairing it with some NSFW gray shorts.