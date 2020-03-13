Anita Herbert Eats Pizza In Revealing Black Bra & Panties

Anita Herbert took to Instagram to share an NSFW shot while she chowed down on pizza in a pair of revealing black panties. The Hungarian fitness model has been flaunting her sculpted abs over the past few weeks while clad in some sexy bikinis, including a fiery red one that was shared on her page yesterday. In the latest addition to her feed, the bombshell sizzled in another revealing look.
For the brand-new photo, Herbert appeared in what looked like her bedroom. She held a big pizza box in one hand and a slice of pizza in the other, putting the slice to her mouth and taking a bite.
The social media star styled her long, dark locks down and straight. Her beautiful makeup application included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and eye shadow.
Herbert flaunted her enviable figure in an all-black ensemble that included a pair of skimpy black panties that barely even covered her backside. The model’s pert derriere, sculpted arms, and toned, tanned abs were on full display for the camera, and it’s easy to see that she’s been putting in a lot of time at the gym. She added a matching black bra to the look.
In the caption of the photo, she told fans that everything can be done in moderation — including pizza consumption.
You CAN’T have ???? & abs too… (dont forget to click my FREE quiz girls, link in bio????)@fitqueen_army . WRONG! I thought so too for a LONG TIME???? . I used to be SUPER strict about not having any “bad” food…( due to competition background ????) . I used to think if I wanted to have abs I had to give up EVERYTHING I enjoyed. . Even fruits????, yeah that’s crazy, I know. . I was way too restrictive & it made me feel MISERABLE???? . I HAD NO IDEA, that there was a way to eat all my favorite foods & still be fit. . I realized, that the problem is not the ????… but labeling it as a “BAD FOOD” . Most of us become super strict when we start something new, we become obsessed with following with perfection… . It’s incredible to be hyper focused and want to achieve our GOALS and passion, but if we strive for perfection and have a slip up, we can be very harsh on ourselves, and that’s where the PROBLEM begins!???? . Progress is NEVER linear! It’s more like a roller coaster???? . Most of us loot at ???? as a “CHEAT” Or you think of it in a more dangerous way: “I ate a slice of ????, my progress is all ruined now, i might as well continue binging”. . This type of thinking can do more harm to your progress than that slice of ????could ever do. . The way i see food now:???????? 2 different categories: . 1⃣:???? ???? ???? : good for my body 2⃣:???? ???? ????: good for my soul . And I NEED to have both.???? . ????Once you stop seeing 2⃣ as the enemy, your whole prospective will change. (It sure did for me????????♀️) . it is OKAY to crave pizza, ice cream etc as long as it is in MODERATION. . I always ask my clients what are their favorite foods, so i can incorporate it into their mealplan, weather its pasta, ice cream etc (in moderation of course )???? . Remember girls, this isn’t just a DIET, it is a LIFESTYLE. And if your are miserable with your lifestyle, you will give up, sooner or later, but it will happen. it is just a matter of time.⏳ . The key ???? is BALANCE ⚖️and once you find it you will see how much easier it is to be flexible in your diet. . TAP to see how flexible our diet is #fitqueenmeals ???????? ???? . ❌Click the LINK IN BIO to join my challenge❌ Finals spots remain! . Name 1 food you cant live without!????????????
In just a short time of going live on her page, the post racked up over 55,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments and the numbers continue to climb. Some Instagrammers commented on the photo to let the bombshell know she looks amazing while countless others raved over her insane figure. A few more chimed in on the pizza aspect of the post, and of course, there were also a ton of other fans who were left speechless and used emoji instead of words.
“Anita, your adorable body looks amazing wearing any outfit!” one fan raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.
“I want to do this but can you give an example of what the meal plan would be? I did one before and the food were things I could even find in my grocery store. Don’t want to do that again,” another asked.
“Great Thanks for Sharing you have a Great Post,” a third fan chimed in.
Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Herbert showed off her stellar figure in sexy workout attire. The fitness pro looked nothing short of perfect in a tight black crop top that appeared to read “Fit Queen” in big and bold white letters, pairing it with some NSFW gray shorts.