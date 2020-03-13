Republican Matt Gaetz, Who Voted Against Paid Sick Leave In Florida, Goes On Paid Leave From Congress

Republican Matt Gaetz voted against legislation that would have given paid sick leave in every city and county in Florid back in 2013.

Now, after coming in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, Gaetz is going on paid sick leave of his own from congress.

The Intercept noted this week that Gaetz, while serving in the Florida state legislature in 2013, was a backer of legislation that barred municipalities across the state from enacting paid sick leave. The preemptive effort was backed by a number of the state’s major employers, including Disney World and Darden Restaurants. The Florida Chamber of Commerce also backed the bill, which was eventually signed into law by then-Governor Rick Scott.

The vote has now come under scrutiny as Gaetz has left congress, missing all votes this week as he went into a self-imposed quarantine. Members of congress are paid $174,000 no matter how many votes they miss, so Gaetz will continue to be paid for his work for however long he remains away from the House. Gaetz was one of a number of top Republicans who came into contact with a person who attended this month’s Conservative Political Action Conference and was later diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The Florida Republicans has also came under fire for his initial reaction to the virus. He wore a gas mask on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives as lawmakers approved a $8.3 billion package to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, and was criticized for appearing to make light of the measures being suggested to help curb its spread.

Gaetz has become one of the fiercest defenders of President Donald Trump, and his gas-mask incident came after Trump had initially tried to downplay the spread of the virus, saying that he believed it would be cleared up in a few days. Since then, the virus has expanded rapidly across the United States, leading to massive closures of public events and a widespread economic impact that includes a plummeting stock market.

It was not long after this incident that Gaetz announced he was going under self-quarantine.

“Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” Gaetz’s staff wrote in a series of tweets, via Business Insider. “Congressman Gaetz had expected COVID-19 to impact Congress, given the elevated frequency of travel and human contact, and demonstrated his concern last week on the House Floor.”

Gaetz later said that he tested negative for the coronavirus, but would remain under self-quarantine in an abundance of caution.