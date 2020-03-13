Kelly Ripa Shares Stunning Shot Of Mark Consuelos: ‘Something To Look At Other Than That Hand Sanitizer’

Although Kelly Ripa has been married to Mark Consuelos for nearly 24 years, she still obviously loves every bit of him — including the busy actor’s rocking body.

The hunky Riverdale star’s remarkable muscles and perfect physique were very much in evidence in a throwback photo Kelly shared with her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday. In the image, a very tan Mark was facing upwards while lying on a massive pillow as he floated in a pool of exquisite turquoise water. He rocked very dark sunglasses as well as black swim trunks.

In the caption of the riveting photo, the information stated that the 48-year-old Spanish-American cutie had been visiting Puglia last summer with his stunning wife and possibly with one or more of their three children. Their destination in the southern region of Italy, with its miles of Mediterranean coastline and abundance of tiny hill towns, has long been a favorite vacation spot for locals as well as for travelers from near and far.

Kelly’s latest Instagram update featuring Mark as he enjoyed Puglia while relaxing in a swimming pool earned more than 66,000 likes and over 3,100 comments within less than three hours of going live on the platform. Some fans left emoji while other fans used their words in the comments section.

“All the sanitizer in the world couldn’t clean the thoughts a lot of people are probably having now!” stated makeup artist Kristofer Buckle before adding a happy face emoji.

“HIS FLESH IS MOISTURE TO MY EYES,” remarked actor Jonathan Tucker

“God Bless you Kelly. You are doing Gods Work here,” said actress Lisa Rinna.

“Just what the Doctor ordered!” exclaimed Queer Eye For The Straight Guy and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Carson Kressley.

Kelly is fond of using Instagram to show off her hunky husband as well as her cute children. Last month, the morning show host took to the social media app to upload a photo of Mark and two of her three children, including 22-year-old Michael and 18-year-old Lola. Her youngest child, 16-year-old Joaquin, had not been born yet, according to The Inquisitr.

When the family of four enjoyed their Hawaiian vacation, Mark and Kelly were each in their late 20s while Lola was a baby and Michael was a toddler.

Kelly captioned the snap, “@tbt 2001 Hawaii with daddy.” Then she added a long string of emoji, including the symbols for a palm tree, a seashell, a pineapple, a hibiscus flower, a dolphin, a whale, and a double-pink heart.