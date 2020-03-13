Elena Romanova Stuns In Black Leather Lingerie, Pulls Off A Very Provocative Look

Ukrainian Playboy model Elena Romanova recently took to her Instagram account and stopped her legions of followers in their tracks by posting a series of hot pictures.

In the snaps, the stunner could be seen rocking a black leather lingerie set that allowed her to pull off a very provocative look. While her skimpy bra enabled her to show off an ample amount of cleavage, her high-waist panties perfectly accentuated her buttocks.

In terms of her beauty looks, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that gave her skin a flawless, matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a nude blusher, applied a nude shade of lipstick, and opted for a thin coat of mascara. The stunner finished off her makeup application with dark eyebrows.

As for her hairdo, she chose to wear her blond tresses in soft, romantic waves and allowed them to fall freely over her back and shoulders. She ditched accessories and held a bouquet of flowers in her hands.

In the most recent snap, the hottie could be seen striking a side pose while looking away from the camera. In this particular picture, the model put her pert booty on full display. Per usual, fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin and rush to award the snap with 21,000 likes and close to 400 comments within less than a day of having been posted.

In the caption, the model used a motivational quote and asked her fans to visit her website. She also tagged her photography service, Moezart, for acknowledgment.

“Elena, your beauty is second to none! You are very beautiful and sexy with a killer body and nice assets. Much love!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So beautiful! You are a show-stopper!” a second user wrote.

“You are the most perfect human I have ever seen,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “fantastic,” “amazing,” and “divine beauty,” to praise the hottie.

Her previous picture, in which she could be seen striking a frontal pose, garnered 17,000 likes and over 340 comments. This particular snap was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Gia Macool and Anya Benton.

Apart from the video, Elena also treated her fans to a video from the same photoshoot in which she could be seen turning her back toward the camera, swaying her booty and taking her bra off to tease her fans. The video amassed more than 36,000 views, 11,000-plus likes, and about 300 comments.