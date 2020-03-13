Sarah Harris Flashes Her Bombshell Curves In A Revealing Red One-Piece Swimsuit

Sarah Harris posed in a revealing one-piece swimsuit in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Playboymodel took to her account on Thursday to show off her bombshell curves in an eye-popping new post that was an instant hit with her 2.2 million followers. She was seen standing in the sand up against the trunk of a tall palm tree with a red drink in her hand and a gorgeous view of the ocean behind her — a scene she expressed a longing to recreate in the caption of her post.

While Sarah did not specifically name where she was hoping to go, she did indicate with the geotag on the post that she wanted it to be “somewhere peaceful.” No matter what beach she ends up at, the model is sure to be dressed to impress, just like she was in the steamy new addition to her Instagram page.

The Kiwi hottie looked absolutely stunning in a sexy one-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. It boasted a bright, cherry red color that accentuated her allover tan, and a very racy design that was sure to have had all eyes on her as she sipped her cocktail by the sea. The swimwear featured thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that showed off an eyeful of cleavage. A white string was loosely laced through the bottom of the deep cut, drawing further attention to Sarah’s busty display.

The blond bombshell’s swimsuit proceeded to cling tight to her figure, highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist. It also showcased her sculpted legs, thanks to its daringly high-cut design. The bottoms half featured the same lace-up detail along both sides of Sarah’s hips as well to emphasize her curvaceous silhouette even more.

Sarah completed her risque, beach-day look with a bracelet and a dainty pendant necklace that provided just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down and cascaded behind her back

Fans had nothing but love for the social media sensation’s latest jaw-dropping display. The snap has racked up over 6,000 posts after three hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her skin-baring look.

“Love this shot of you babe,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah was “looking gorgeous in red as usual.”

“Your beauty is spectacular,” gushed a third admirer.

Sarah is far from shy about showing off her beach body on Instagram. Another recent upload saw her lounging by the pool in a skimpy red bikini that let nearly everything hang out. That look proved to be popular with her followers, who awarded the snap nearly 17,000 likes to date.