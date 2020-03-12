Brennah Black Poses Naked In The Pool For Steamy New Instagram Share

Brennah Black took to Instagram earlier today to share a stunning shot while wearing almost nothing in a pool. She has really been putting her figure on display in recent days, going nearly or totally nude in her last few photos. In the latest update that was shared for fans, the social media star ditched her swimsuit and sent temperatures soaring.

The model appeared in a pool, leaning on the edge and looking over her shoulder and down into the water. She wore her long tresses wet and slicked back and seemed to be wearing a beautiful makeup application that included mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The only thing that she wore in the NSFW shot was a chunky white-and-gold necklace that dipped low into her chest.

Black bared it all for the camera as she flaunted her physique, covering her chest with her arms and showing off her pert derriere as well. A hint of the Playboy model’s taut tummy and toned back was also on full display.

The bombshell tagged her location in Dallas, Texas, where she appeared to be in her element. In the caption of the image, she shared a sweet message, reminding her fans to pump the breaks on work every once in a while and enjoy a little bit of rest and reflection.

So far, in just six short hours, the post has racked up an impressive 5,000 likes, as well as over 200 comments. While many social media users commented to rave over Black’s figure, a few more were left speechless and reacted using emoji instead. Others applauded her for using her platform to do good and send a nice message.

“PREACH QUEEN, your captions are always on point for my week idk how you do it!” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame, heart, and crown emoji.

“I like this approach…wish all of us to reconsider a lot…about life!” a second fan chimed in.

“You are so pretty that just seeing you makes my pulse race!!,” one more gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Black sizzled in another hot look which was just as revealing. In the beautiful new image, the blond bombshell posed on a bed in what looked to be a hotel room. She was photographed in profile, going totally naked and covering her chest with one arm. That photo also racked up a ton of likes and comments.