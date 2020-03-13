Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Her ‘Fresh Tan’ In A Skimpy Nude Thong Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko took to Instagram on Thursday evening to show off her freshly tanned skin in a brand new post. The model stunned as she flashed some major skin in the pic.

In the sexy snap, Jilissa opted for a nude bikini that featured a knotted top which flaunted her toned arms and ample cleavage. She added a pair of matching thong bottoms that hugged her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and tiny waist. The model also put her flat tummy and lean legs on full display in the photo.

Jilissa stood in front of a mirror as she posed with her backside to the camera. She placed her hands at her sides and bent one knee as she looked over her shoulder with sultry expression on her face.

The blond bombshell had her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the pic. The application consisted of black eyeliner and long lashes, which she defined with sculpted eyebrows. She complemented her bronzed tan with some shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s over 682,000 followers wasted no time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also went wild for the snap in the comment section, leaving over 250 gushing remarks for Jilissa.

“Wow!!! You have such beautiful buns!!! They look absolutely gorgeous!!!” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous and beautiful as usual have a good day,” another stated.

“You look awesome, but where is that beautiful smile of yours?” a third social media user commented.

“You are a whole mood in this bikini. Looking hotter than ever with that tiny waist and gorgeous booty. Love this pic of u hun,” a fourth person told the model.

While fans are used to seeing Jilissa show off her enviable curves in skimpy bathing suits. However, the bikini model also stuns in tight dresses, tiny tops, and plunging dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa gave her fans a thrill earlier this week when she rocked a pair of skintight white pants and a matching top. To date, that post as racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 270 comments.