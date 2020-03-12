‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Two Big Returns Will Bring Major Drama To Salem

Days Of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that there will be two characters returns for fans to enjoy in the coming episodes, and each return will bring drama to Salem.

According to recent reports by Soap Opera News, viewers can expect to see the shocking return of Orpheus. The character, who is played by actor George DelHoyo, will be back to reprise his role again as apart of the storyline surrounding Evan Frears (Brock Kelly), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and baby David.

Orpheus will reportedly be revealed as the father of Evan — aka Christian Maddox. It seems that since the confession that Evan made about killing Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause) has been thrown out by the judge, he’ll walk free without spending any time in prison.

After being released from police custody, Evan will reunite with his dear old dad Orpheus, who will then be revealed as the person who has been taking care of baby David.

DelHoyo first appeared as Orpheus back in 1986, and returned as apart of a prison break storyline with Clyde Weston (James Reed) and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). The trio caused major chaos for many people in Salem before the situation was finally dealt with.

Meanwhile, fans will also see actress Kate Mansi return to the show as Abigail Deveraux DiMera. Abby previously left Salem to head to Africa, where she spent some time with her family following the death of her grandfather, Bill Horton.

Abby will likely be thrilled to get home to her loving husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). However, she’ll quickly come to find that all is not right with the love of her life.

Fans already know that Chad has been brainwashed by his father Stefano DiMera, who is currently parading around in Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body.

Chad is now programmed to take orders from his father, which have already included two acts of murder. Stefano asked Chad to kill be Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). However, he’s been unsuccessful so far.

When Abigail comes home she’ll find Chad much different, and it could mean that her life will also be in danger. Abby could be the only person close enough to Chad to notice his odd behavior and figure out what is going on.

It seems that Chad can now be added to the growing list of Salem citizens who are going to need surgery in order to reverse the brainwashing chip that Dr. Rolf implanted in their brains.