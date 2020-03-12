WWE News: Official Statement Released On Status Of ‘WrestleMania 36’ After Meeting With Tampa Officials

WWE and city officials met on Thursday to figure out how to move forward with the big event.

There is a lot of confusion happening around the world right now due to the Coronavirus, and that includes within WWE. With their biggest event set to take place in less than three weeks, Vince McMahon and others met with Tampa city officials on Thursday afternoon. After discussions took place, WWE has now revealed the status of WrestleMania 36 and wants fans to know that nothing has changed as of yet.

With the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, many sporting events and other things have had to be canceled. The NBA, MLS, and NHL have all suspended their current seasons while Major League Baseball has pushed back their opening day by at least two weeks.

Wrestling Inc. reported that many of the top WWE officials were in Tampa to meet with city officials as well as the mayor. A number of major events were discussed with the idea that could or may be postponed or canceled entirely depending on the situation of the virus.

With a good bit of time before WrestleMania 36 still, Hillsborough Commissioner Les Miller said they are not ready to make a call just yet. He said they “don’t want to pull that plug” in regard to canceling the huge wrestling event, and they will “give it at least a week” to see what is going to happen.

If necessary at that point, an emergency meeting will be called to come to a determination.

WWE

WrestleMania 36 is set to take place on Sunday, April 5, 2020. As many fans already know, numerous events take place in the week leading up to the pay-per-view including NXT TakeOver, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, the fan Axxess event, and much more.

PW Insider received an official statement from WWE regarding the status of WrestleMania 36, and the company is working side-by-side with Tampa city officials.

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues. The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay.“

If the event was going to be postponed or canceled right now, an executive order would have to be issued twice. Any executive order is only issued for seven days which means the city of Tampa is simply going to wait until the date for the event draws closer.

WWE is sincerely hoping that WrestleMania 36 can go on as planned and scheduled, but it would be understood if that isn’t possible. Right now, things are still moving ahead as if the event will take place, but officials will meet again soon to make a proper determination. Friday Night SmackDown has already been moved and will have no fans this week, but the “Show of Shows” still has time to go on as planned.