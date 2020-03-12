Kelly Ripa Aces New Charli D’Amelio TikTok Dance, While Ryan Seacrest Gets Points For Trying

Actress and television show host Kelly Ripa can add TikTok dance master to her résumé after nearly acing a new dance from social media megastar Charli D’Amelio. The 16 year old was invited to appear on Live with Kelly & Ryan and unveiled a new dance routine for the occasion, which was dubbed the #KellyandRyanChallenge.

D’Amelio first shot to stardom thanks to her dance videos after being a competitive dancer for years. She currently has over 35.5 million followers on TikTok, in addition to 9.5 million followers on Instagram.

Though her most famous video is arguably one known as “Renegade,” this new one might soon take its title.

“What can you teach us?” co-host Ryan Seacrest asked in a video posted to Instagram.

“So I actually made a dance for you guys, specifically for you,” D’Amelio returned, beginning her tutorial.

D’Amelio explained that almost all TikTok begin with a leaning forward pose, which was then to be followed by swiping the hand across the forehead and bringing it down.

“That’s the dance? Got it,” joked Seacrest.

But D’Amelio continued with the choreography, showing the next move which involved making a fist and bringing it to the hip, and then doing the same movement on the other side.

The trio then had to tuck their elbows in while still swaying to the music, before bringing their arms over their heads and opening up their chests.

“Is this still the same dance?” Seacrest teased once more as it became more and more complicated.

The dance ended with hands down and the hips still swaying back and forth to the beat, before repeating some of the moves while jumping up and down. The final move was bringing a single finger up in a number one sign.

After the slowed-down practice run, the three finally executed the dance in real-time. While Ripa got high marks from fans about her performance, even the picture’s caption joked about Seacrest’s efforts.

“What is happening here?! Doesn’t matter, because I love it!!!” gushed one fan about the upload.

“This is the best video in the world right now,” added a second.

“Yessssss Ryannnnn [is] sooo funny. Kelly is a natural. Always impressed,” wrote a third, along with several laughing-crying face emoji, hallelujah hands, and a blue heart.

“Looking good [Kelly Ripa]… Bless [Ryan Seacrest’s] heart!!” concluded a fourth.

Though Ripa does not yet have a TikTok account, she is very active on Instagram. The former soap actress most recently shared a stunning picture of her daughter, Lola Consuelos, in honor of International Women’s Day.