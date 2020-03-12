‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Phyllis & Nick Christen His Desk

rytThe Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, March 12 shows Phyllis and Nick using his desk at Newman Enterprises for something other than work. Plus, Abby thrills Chance by impersonating Phyllis, Adam and Chelsea go to Kansas, and Billy learns he and Lily will work together at Chancellor after he accepts Jill’s job offer.

Jill (Jess Walton) and Jack (Peter Bergman) visited at Jabot. They both worried about Billy (Jason Thompson). Jill let Jack in on her plan, and Jack felt like it could be a good move for Billy if she could convince him to do it. Jack promised to help Jill persuade Billy if he came to Jack for advice. Meanwhile, Billy checked in with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) at The Grand Phoenix. She revealed that Ripley (Christian Keyes) plead guilty to stabbing Victoria (Amelia Heinle), so she’s free. Billy was happy for her, and he let Amanda know that he figured out a new purpose for his life.

Billy stopped to see Jill at the Chancellor estate, and he informed his mother about his desire to take the job. Jill was thrilled, but she also dropped a bombshell on her son. He wouldn’t be heading up the new division on his own. Jill hired Lily (Christel Khalil) to run it with her son.

At a bed and breakfast in Kansas, Adam (Mark Grossman) laments that Hope’s farm is run down. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) listened as Adam was sad over Connor (Judah Mackey), never getting to know Hope, who had a huge heart. Then Adam wondered what his life would’ve been like if Hope had never died, and he never learned that Victor (Eric Braeden) was his father. Chelsea commiserated with her fiance, and she vowed to help Adam get the CEO chair at Newman Enterprises if that’s what he wanted.

At Crimson Lights, Nate (Sean Dominic) learned that Jared (Michael Maclane) stayed the night outside his grandpa’s ICU. The young man is worried. Nate inquired about Jared’s past, and he learned that Jared didn’t graduate and works at his grandpa’s store now. Amanda showed up, and she reassured the young man that he had a group he could trust in herself, Nate, and Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Back at the hotel, Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed Chance (Donny Boaz) her Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) skills. Although Chance was worried, Abby insisted that she was ready to bring down her redheaded nemesis. When Abby put on her Phyllis outfit, Chance was wowed.

Finally, at Newman, Phyllis stopped by to congratulate Nick (Joshua Morrow). After some flirting, they agreed they were better as friends. However, they also both admitted that their night together during the ice storm was hard to forget. One thing led to another, and Phyllis and Nick ended up on his desk enjoying each other instead of working.