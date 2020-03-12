‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Sets The Record Straight About Marriage License Mishap

Katie Maloney learned she wasn't legally wed in 2019.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz discovered they weren’t technically married last summer while filming the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and after the revelation was exposed on the March 10 episode of the show, Maloney opened up about the drama in a series of tweets.

After Maloney and Schwartz were seen discussing the matter during a cast trip to Kentucky for the fairytale wedding of their co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Maloney explained what actually happened that led her and Schwartz to remain unwed after their August 2016 wedding in Northern California.

“We got a marriage license… we got married we all signed it… we sent it in… we just never received our marriage certificate and when we called to investigate they said they never received our paperwork,” Maloney explained in her first tweet, according to a March 11 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

In a second post to her fans and followers on Twitter, Maloney said that during her and Schwartz’s wedding episode in 2017, the two of them were seen signing their marriage certificate. As for her longtime partner’s claims about losing the document, Maloney said that she isn’t sure why he said such a thing.

Maloney then explained that no matter what the law says regarding their marriage, they have always been 100 percent committed in their minds.

“Not [having] our marriage certificate didn’t make us any less married in our hearts or minds. But legally… yes that needed to be handled,” she shared.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have heard, Maloney and Schwartz eventually tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas while filming an upcoming episode of the show. Throughout their trip, a number of cast members shared photos of their time together, much of which featured the men and women of the show spending time at Lisa Vanderpump’s newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Last month, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Schwartz opened up about his second wedding in Las Vegas during an interview with Page Six.

After joking that the impromptu Sin City affair was his and Maloney’s “paper wedding,” Schwartz said their inital nuptials were “perfect” before adding that the event was the dream wedding he never knew he wanted. As viewers of the show saw, Maloney and Schwartz first said, “I do,” in a woodsy wedding with their longtime friend and co-star Vanderpump serving as their wedding officiant.