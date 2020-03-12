Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Headed To $200 Million Divorce As Marriage Falls Apart, Report Claims

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill appear to be headed toward a $200 million divorce as their relationship crumbles and reaches a breaking point, a new report claims.

The March 16 issue of InTouch Weekly claims that the couple’s relationship hit the skids in recent months as the two became increasingly distant. The report pointed out that Tim missed the couple’s 23rd anniversary as he was touring in Australia and now plans to miss even more time as he starts a solo tour in the summer. Tim also split from the Sony Music Nashville record label — where Faith remains — and has rejoined his former label, Big Machine Records.

“Her career has been connected to his for so long that this basically leaves her in the dust,” a source told the magazine, adding, “They’re taking a break. It’s as if he dumped her.”

The report went on to add that the couple still has some unresolved wounds from Tim’s hard-partying past, as he opened up about how Faith confronted him about out-of-control drinking and gave him an ultimatum either to stop or to lose his family. Tim has now been sober for the past 12 years, but Faith still struggles with hurt feelings, the report added.

“Faith has major trust issues, and it’s understandable,” the source said. “For years, Tim was drinking and partying on the road and would forget about his wife and kids back home. Faith held the family together in his absence, but there were many tough years. It almost broke them many times.”

Faith still feels uneasy about Tim’s group of close friends, the source added.

The two had previously been known for having one of the strongest marriages in show business.

The rumored relationship trouble comes as Tim has gotten into the best physical shape of his life. After more than a decade of being sober, he has focused on treating his body right and is spending plenty of time in the gym. As The Inquisitr reported, he showed off a 40-pound weight loss and opened up to Men’s Health about his focus on fitness.

In an interview with the magazine, Tim said that he started hitting the weights in the gym and cut out what he called “truck stop” food from his diet. Tim noted that the weight loss and better fitness have helped him in his singing and performances as well.

As Tim was taking care of himself, he was reportedly allowing his relationship with Faith Hill to wither from neglect. The InTouch Weekly report claimed that the couple could now be headed for a very costly divorce.