Donald Trump Says A Travel Ban Between States In U.S. Is A Possibility

Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that the idea of restricting travel between states is a possibility in the future, according to The New York Times.

While the administration hasn’t discussed limiting travel to states like California and Washington, there the coronavirus has been spreading particularly rapidly, it is something that could be on the table.

“Is it a possibility? Yes, if somebody gets a little bit out of control, if an area gets too hot,” he said in response to a reporter in the Oval Office.

Trump pointed to a containment zone in New York that the state had imposed around a city called New Rochelle was a “good” example.

On Thursday, National Guard troops began delivering food for school lunches in New Rochelle and helping to sanitize all public facilities as the virus has caught hold throughout the city, which has the distinction of being the first coronavirus containment zone in the U.S.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he was banning travel from the European Union, with the United Kingdom and Ireland excluded from the ban. The announcement was met with confusion and his administration was forced to clarify that the restriction didn’t include U.S. citizens or trade, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The president also revealed that he would be postponing or even canceling upcoming political events to avoid being in large crowds, which top health officials have encouraged all citizens to do.

The news comes as businesses across the country have decided to limit crowd sizes in order to prevent the virus from spreading. The N.C.A.A. canceled March Madness, the N.H.L. paused its season, Disneyland is closing on Friday, and both the White House and the Capitol building have closed to the public.

The government has been facing backlash for what some say is an inadequate response to the growing pandemic. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony S. Fauci, admitted on Thursday that the current system for dealing with such a crisis is “failing.”

“The system does not, is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for,” he said. “That is a failing. It is a failing, let’s admit it.”

“The idea of anybody getting it, easily, the way people in other countries are doing it, we are not set up for that,” he added. “Do I think we should be? Yes. But we are not.”