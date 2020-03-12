Isabella Buscemi Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini

Cuban-Italian model Isabella Buscemi’s new Instagram photo showed her posing poolside as she flaunted her amazing physique while wearing a tiny animal-print two-piece bathing suit. The model had been posting a series of bikini looks lately, and today’s upload was no different.

The 22-year-old bombshell lounged poolside, sitting on the pool’s deck as she leaned to the side and used her arms for support. Isabella faced the camera with a sultry look on her face.

The model sported a skimpy leopard-print bikini with the top featuring classic triangle cups and a plunging neckline, exposing her cleavage. She wore matching bikini bottoms that sported thin straps that rested high on her sim waist. Additionally, the daring swimsuit exposed her taut stomach and lean thighs.

Isabella kept her accessories simple and wore her usual name necklace and a pair of stud earrings that were not so noticeable in the snapshot. She wore her highlighted hair loose in a center part, and styled in loose waves, especially at the ends.

The Miami-based model sported her signature makeup look which consisted of freshly-groomed brows, thick, faux lashes, a hint of pink blush, and bronzer. She also applied some highlighter and a light terracotta lipstick.

In the caption, Isabella tagged her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova and their sister account, Fashion Nova Men. She also gave a discount code for her fans to use.

Among her two million Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on her sizzling hot photo. After only an hour of going live, the new post received over 20,000 likes and more than 280 comments. Fellow influencers, as well as her fans, flocked to the comments section to drop compliments on her stunning figure, while others were speechless and entered emoji instead.

“OMG. Beautiful like always!!! True happiness is getting to see your new beautiful posts,” one of her fans commented on the post, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Yes, that’s it!! Your insanely beautiful!! You simply take my breath away. You’re so f*cking pretty. Those hips though,” an admirer echoed.

“OBSESSED WITH YOU. The queen of Miami, Mrs. 305, if you may,” a third social media follower added.

“The most beautiful and hottest woman on the internet,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Isabella added another sultry photo on her feed wherein she rocked an ultra-revealing red bikini that showed off her killer body and ample assets. As of recent, the post garnered over 82,000 likes and over a thousand comments.