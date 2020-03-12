Chanel West Coast Gets Flirty In Short Dress: ‘Coronavirus Ain’t Stopping This Team’

Chanel West Coast took to Instagram where she got flirty in a short little dress and stood up to the virus that has been sweeping the world. While the rapper usually has fun on her popular social media page, showing off her fashion sense in a variety of different outfits, she flaunted her incredible figure earlier today while touching on the current event.

In the seconds-long clip, West Coast was all smiles as she posed of the set of Ridiculousness, grabbing at her dress and wearing a big smile. In the caption of the update, she told her fans that they were not going to let Coronavirus stop them from filming the hit MTV show, which is in its 17th season. She wore her long, dark locks parted in the middle as it hit all the way past her chest. She appeared to be wearing a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and lipgloss.

The rapper got flirty in a blue, one-shoulder dress that was tight on top before flaring out at the bottom. Her long and lean stems were also on display and she showcased her muscles in a pair of strappy silver heels. In just a few short hours of the update going live, it’s earned a ton of attention for the smokeshow with over 18,000 likes and 280 comments.

Some of the reality star’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while many others raved over her gorgeous figure. Many other Instagrammers commented on the coronavirus aspect of the update, with some sharing their thoughts on the pandemic and others applauding her for going on with her everyday life. A few more had no words and commented on the image using their choice of emoji.

“Congratulations @chanelwestcoast you guys are gonna make TV history I really believe it,” one fan gushed, adding a flexing emoji to the end of their comment.

“So gorgeous and beautiful,” a second follower added in addition to a series of hearts.

“Chanel, Chanel, I love that dress. I never really seen you wear a dress on the show,” another wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the beauty sizzled in another sexy outfit, that time one that was even more revealing. Pretty much letting it all hang out, the smokeshow sported a tight pink top that had a number of different butterflies on it. She went braless under the ensemble, wearing pasties on her chest that were also visible in the image. That photo earned her a ton of attention as well.