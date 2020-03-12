Disneyland Park And Disney California Adventure Closing Saturday Due To Threat Of Coronavirus

For the safety of guests and cast members, Disneyland is closing its doors for a while.

Countless schools, businesses, and even sports leagues are closing or ceasing operation due to threats of the Coronavirus, but there is even more. On Thursday, The Walt Disney Company officially announced that both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will be closing on Saturday through the end of March. Other parts of the resort will be closing as well, but Disney is giving guests a chance to make the necessary travel accommodations.

Many fans have been wondering what would happen with their favorite theme parks, but word had been relatively quiet. Finally, the company has made their decision to close its California parks for at least a couple of weeks, but there has been no word on Walt Disney World in Florida as of yet.

The official Twitter account of Disney Parks News made the announcement on Thursday afternoon and gave all the necessary details.

Beginning on Saturday, March 16, 2020, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will close through the end of the month. There could end up being an extension of that closure, but for now, it will sit at right around two weeks to monitor the situation as it unfolds.

The resort hotels of the Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16, 2020. This will give guests currently staying there the chance to make all necessary travel accommodations for their departure.

Danny Cox

The good news is that Disney is giving guests in their resort hotels a few days to get things in order. Those currently in-house at the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, and Paradise Pier can speak with the front desk regarding their options on refunds and if help is needed making travel reservations.

As for Downtown Disney, it is scheduled to remain open at the Disneyland Resort.

Disney has stated they are going to continue to “monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies.” While this may seem extremely disheartening to some, the good news is that Disney will continue to pay their cast members during the closure time.

Disneyland Resort has confirmed that they will “provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period.”

This news of Disneyland closing its two parks for a couple of weeks came just a short time after landing on an exempt list. Earlier in the day, California Governor Gavin Newsome announced that large theme parks were exempt from the ban on large gatherings of more than 250 people. Due to the dangers of the Coronavirus, Disney simply felt it in the best interest of all involved to have their California parks remain closed.