Nata Lee Rocks A String Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun In Phuket, Thailand

Nata Lee took to her wildly popular Instagram page where she dropped jaws in a black string bikini. While the woman who has been named ‘The World’s Hottest DJ” has been flaunting her nearly perfect figure on social media in recent weeks, it’s been quite a while since she posted a photo of herself in a bikini. Luckily for followers, Nata Lee, whose real name is Natasha, broke her silence today, sizzling in some ridiculously hot swimwear.

The blond bombshell appeared in a lounge chair, looking off into the distance with a pool and spout of water just behind her. Nata Lee posed in profile, wearing her long locks down and slightly waved. She also appeared to be wearing a minimal application of makeup, but it was hard to tell by the angle of the photo.

Nata Lee showcased her toned and tanned figure in a black string bikini that dipped low down her chest, exposing plenty of sideboob for the camera. The social media star’s taut tummy also shined in the photo while her string bottoms hit on her hip bones and showed off her long and lean legs as well.

The beauty showed off her wild side as she rocked a large sea horse tattoo across her right thigh. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans that she was doing some “lazy sunbathing,” and since it went live, it has attracted a ton of attention.

In addition to over 220,000 likes, the post has raked in over 1,600 comments, and that number continues to grow. While some Instagrammers commented on the photo to let Nata Lee know that her body looks perfect, countless others raved over her figure. A few more had no words and expressed their emotions with various emoji instead of words.

“You are incredibly beautiful woman,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Take care in Thailand baby,” a second fan raved, adding a series of flame and hearts.

“This is body goals… and I won’t ever reach,” one more commented on the sexy shot.

“Wowww omg you are very Beautiful. Kisses,” another added.

Black seems to be the model’s color in recent weeks. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell sizzled in some scandalous undergarments. In another gorgeous photo, she had her killer figure on full display, going totally topless and covering her chest with one arm.

On the bottom, she showcased her pert derriere in a skimpy black thong that had floss-like sides, and it comes as no surprise that fans went wild.