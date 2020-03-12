Donald Trump ‘Must Resign Immediately’ Amid Failed Coronavirus Response, Presidential Historian Says

Donald Trump must resign after his bungled response to the coronavirus “demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve,” a presidential historian says.

President Trump has been widely criticized for administration’s reaction to the fast-spreading virus, which included a failure to prepare enough testing for people potentially infected and misleading statements about the severity of the outbreak. Chris Edelson, assistant professor of government in American University’s School of Public Affairs and author of two books on presidential power, said that the response is a failure on a massive level and leaves Trump with no choice but to resign.

Writing for MarketWatch, Edelson wrote that Trump has shown himself to be incapable of taking on the challenge facing the nation, especially after his initial and unfounded statement back on February 29 that the cases of the virus would be “close to zero” within a few days. In the two weeks that have followed, cases have skyrocketed and the virus has now spread to 44 states, leading to massive closures on a local and statewide basis.

“We may not be able to fix the damage that Trump has already caused, but at least we can stop him from doing any more harm. Public figures ought to be calling on the president to resign from office, to get out of the way and let competent people step in,” Edelson wrote.

Edelson noted that he is not alone in calling for Trump to step aside amid the disaster. Samantha Vinogard wrote in an opinion piece for CNN that Trump is “a walking, talking, tweeting disaster when it comes to the communications strategy required during a complex crisis like this one.”

Trump’s attempt to address the nation and lay out the federal government’s response plan on Wednesday night was widely criticized as well, with the White House issuing statements not long after the televised remarks correcting misstatements made by Trump.

As Business Insider noted, Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from most of Europe to the United States, but the Department of Homeland Security quickly clarified that it would not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Trump also said in the speech that trade of goods between the United States and Europe would be halted and that insurance companies had agreed to waive co-payments on coronavirus treatments, both of which were walked back shortly after the remarks. The stock market plummeted after Trump’s statements as well, with Thursday seeing the largest one-day decline in more than three decades.